Saturday, October 28, 2023
PML-N to start election campaign next week: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday ‘decided’ to launch the election campaign from next week, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources. 

In this connection, an important meeting will be held with PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the chair to form committees for the electoral campaign, sources said.

It was further learnt that committees will be constituted at the divisional and district levels while committees will also be set up to finalize the PML-N candidates for the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the rumors of delaying elections. In reaction to President Alvi’s interview, the electoral body said their preparations were complete.

“After the publication of the delimitation of constituencies, the election schedule will be announced. There is no chance of a delay in the elections,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson said that the first phase of the delimitation process has been completed and the second one will conclude once the objections to the preliminary delimitations are filed.

The official said the ECP would start hearing objections on the delimitation from October 30-31 and a final list will be published on November 30.

