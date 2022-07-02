Punjab by-polls: PML-N unveils schedule of Maryam Nawaz’s election rallies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will be addressing party rallies from today for her party’s candidates contesting the by-polls in Punjab, ARY News reported.

PML-N will hold worker conventions in Punjab constituencies where by-polls are scheduled on July 17.

According to the schedule, she will be addressing rallies in three constituencies of Lahore on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The PML-N leader will address a public rally in PP-167 Lahore constituency on Saturday, PP-158 on Sunday and PP-170 on Monday.

The plan from the PML-N came after former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided to give a tough time to dissident members in the upcoming Punjab by-elections.

The former premier has directed the party leadership to launch a campaign to mobilise party workers in the relevant constituencies.

