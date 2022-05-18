Wednesday, May 18, 2022
PML-N wasted taxpayers’ money on false advertisements: Muzammil Aslam

PTI leader Muzammil Aslam has said that the PML-N government has wasted billions of rupees on false advertisements, ARY News reported. 

According to details, the former spokesperson of the finance minister has said that the PML-N government is portraying 4% GDP growth, while the National Accounts Committee predicts the growth rate to be higher.

He took to his Twitter account to write, 6% GDP GROWTH ACHIEVED IN THIS FISCAL YEAR AFTER 5.7% LAST YEAR. THIS IS THE ECONOMIC TURNAROUND ACHIEVED BY THE @IMRANKHANPTI GOVERNMENT. THIS GROWTH MOMENTUM IS NOW JEOPARDIZED BY THE POLITICAL UPHEAVAL CAUSED BY THE NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE.”

Muzammil Aslam also retweeted an old tweet of his, which compared the PML-N performance until 2018 and PTI’s financial performance until 2022.

While another tweet shared by the PTI leader showed a picture which indicated economic growth in FY21 and FY22.

