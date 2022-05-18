PML-N wasted taxpayers’ money on false advertisements: Muzammil Aslam

PTI leader Muzammil Aslam has said that the PML-N government has wasted billions of rupees on false advertisements, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former spokesperson of the finance minister has said that the PML-N government is portraying 4% GDP growth, while the National Accounts Committee predicts the growth rate to be higher.

He took to his Twitter account to write, 6% GDP GROWTH ACHIEVED IN THIS FISCAL YEAR AFTER 5.7% LAST YEAR. THIS IS THE ECONOMIC TURNAROUND ACHIEVED BY THE @IMRANKHANPTI GOVERNMENT. THIS GROWTH MOMENTUM IS NOW JEOPARDIZED BY THE POLITICAL UPHEAVAL CAUSED BY THE NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE.”

6% gdp growth achieved in this fiscal year after 5.7% last year. This is the economic turnaround achieved by the @ImranKhanPTI government. This growth momentum now jeopardized by the political upheaval caused by the no confidence vote. #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 18, 2022

Muzammil Aslam also retweeted an old tweet of his, which compared the PML-N performance until 2018 and PTI’s financial performance until 2022.

Yet another example of PMLN’s blatant lies. Within 2 days of this malafide ad campaign on which billions of rupees of taxpayer money has been spent, National Accounts Committee under their own government has finalised 6% as GDP growth figure for 2021-22 while the ads said 4%. https://t.co/M9yycLv8Yj — Musa (@MusaNV18) May 18, 2022

While another tweet shared by the PTI leader showed a picture which indicated economic growth in FY21 and FY22.

Also Read:Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain tenders resignation

I get lucky on GDP projections of 6% for second time consecutively Allhamduillah. Guess who gets unlucky for second consecutive year apart from IMF, World Bank & ADB. Please name if you remember. https://t.co/iYbh9MQ53O — Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) May 18, 2022

Comments