PML-N woos MQM-P to block mini-budget

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by party’s general secretary Ahsan Iqbal visited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad here on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed range of issues including the recently tabled finance supplementary bill – generally known as mini-budget, rising inflation, Sindh LG bill and other political matters.

During the meeting, the PML-N delegation requested MQM-P – who is an ally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – to support opposition parties to block the passage of the recently tabled finance supplementary bill, 2021 from parliament, sources informed ARY News.

کراچی – منی بجٹ میں عوام کا ساتھ دینے کی درخواست لیکر مسلم لیگ ن کے وفد کے ہمراہ ایم کیو ایم رہنماؤں خالد مقبول صدیقی اور دیگر سے ملاقات کی- بجٹ اجلاس میں عوام دشمن منی بجٹ اور قومی خودمختاری کے سودے کیخلاف کردار ادا کرنے کی درخواست کی- pic.twitter.com/Cz7rm9hyYR — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) January 5, 2022

The PML-N delegation included former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former Sindh governor Zubair Umar and PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah.

The MQM-P delegation comprised party convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Kunwar Naveed Jameel and members of the Rabita Committee.

Finance bill, 2021

The federal government on Tuesday tabled Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — generally known as mini-budget in the Senate.

The finance bill was moved by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin amid the opposition’s noisy protest.

The finance supplementary bill, generally known as mini-budget, which it had already presented in the National Assembly, proposes amendments in income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty to impose Rs375 billion taxation measures and withdraws the Rs343 billion sales tax exemption.

Traders and businessmen have urged the government to withdraw 17 per cent sales tax imposed on mobile phones through the mini-budget.

Last week, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin moved Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 in the National Assembly.

