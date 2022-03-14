PML-N workers, officials called to D-Chowk for power show

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab chapter has called the party officials and workers to get prepared to reach the Islamabad’s D-Chowk, ARY News reported on Monday.

President PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah has directed in a message to the party’s provincial, divisional and district officials to make preparations for a power show at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

“The party’s leadership will give call and we will demonstrate the people’s power at D-Chowk,” Sanaullah stated in a message.

“As and when the party gives call, move towards the D-Chowk,” the party’s provincial chief said.

“The PML-N will also a public meeting at D-Chowk,” he announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also decided for a power show at Islamabad’s D-Chowk in a move to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of a no-trust motion tabled by the opposition parties.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, saying that the date and time for the public gathering will be announced soon.

The public meetings and power shows of two opposite political parties in capital city of Islamabad at the same venue, ahead of the proceedings over the no-trust motion, could result in a combustible situation, political commentators and analysts apprehended.

