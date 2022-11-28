PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar says ‘PA dissolution to be stopped at any cost’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary-General and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar has said that the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly will be stopped at any cost, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to the media, Attaullah Tarar said an important session was chaired by PML-N President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today to discuss the overall political situation. He said that PML-N will make maximum efforts to stop the dissolution of the assemblies.

He said that PML-N will not let anyone steal the mandate and the assemblies will complete their tenure. Tarar said that the coalition parties will also be consulted tomorrow.

“In today’s session, no-trust motion was also discussed. We will make maximum efforts to stop the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. We will try to restore Hamza Shehbaz’s government in Punjab.”

He said that PML-N submitted a petition for the Speaker’s elections in the Punjab Assembly. He said that the case should be heard at the earliest regardless of its verdict.

Attaullah Tarar said that they are willing to complete the tenure of the Punjab Assembly. He added that Hamza Shehbaz will hold a meeting with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders soon.

‘No-trust motion, governor’s rule’

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz mulled over political options in Punjab after Imran Khan has announced to quit all assemblies in his recent Rawalpindi’s address.

PML-N weighing its options to thwart dissolution of Punjab Assembly, including no-confidence motion against the chief minister, or the governor asks the CM to get fresh vote of confidence from the house or imposition of the Governor’s Rule in the province.

The PML-N has consulted allies to save the provincial assembly from dissolution, sources earlier quoted as saying.

The chief minister could not ask for immediate dissolution of the assembly in case of a vote of no-confidence motion or the confidence vote in pending, according to sources.

Most of the PML-N MPAs and allies were of the opinion to bring the no-trust motion against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the assembly, sources said.

Some members have been of the opinion that the governor should ask the chief minister to get a vote of confidence from the house.

“It will be difficult for the PML-N to win support of 186 members of the house for the success of the no-trust motion,” the party’s leaders were opined in consultations.

The party decided to get opinion of the lawyers, if the governor could ask Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to get fresh vote of confidence from the house.

Moreover, a solid ground has been required to justify the imposition of governor’s rule in the province, sources said.

