PML-N’s former lawmakers join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Two former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from the South Punjab region have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday.

According to details, former PML-N MNA Pir Iqbal Shah and former MPA Pir Amir Shah announced joining PTI after meeting with the former prime minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

During the meeting, the former PML-N lawmakers discussed the country’s overall political situation and the worst economic crisis with Imran Khan.

Pir Iqbal Shah and Pir Amir Shah expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

Pir Iqbal Shah, a former MNA, had defeated Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen in a by-election in 2018.

Abdul Rehman Kanju, a state minister in Shehbaz Sharif cabinet, was failed to convince the estranged PML-N leaders, not to quirt the party, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has faced backlash from within the party over the plan to award party tickets to dissident PTI MPAs in Punjab Assembly who were de-seated for voting to Hamza Shahbaz during the election for Punjab chief minister.

“PML-N has faced a severe backlash from local party leaders and therefore, some of them will be contesting elections as independent candidates,” sources said.

