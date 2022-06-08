PML-N’s Junaid Anwar Chaudhry appointed as Special Assistant to PM

Islamabad: PML-N MNA Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the notification to appoint Junaid Anwar Chaudhry as SAPM has been issued. Junaid would reportedly head Prime Minister’s complaint cell, while his protocol would be equivalent to a minister of state.

Junaid has thanked PM Shehbaz for trusting him and he vowed to perform his duties with utmost determination and hard work. Complaints of public interests would be resolved on priority in the complaint cell, he added.

Also Read:Hanif Abbasi resigns as SAPM following IHC directives

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has been a member of the National Assembly since August 2018. Previously he was a member of the National Assembly from 2008 to May 2018. He served as Minister of State for Communications in the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Comments