PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Shafi elected unopposed in PP-167

LAHORE: Malik Muhammad Shafi, the candidate for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has been elected unopposed as a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) for PP-167, ARY News reported.

The Returning Officer (RO) has officially issued a notification confirming Shafi’s uncontested victory.

The primary opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), did not submit nomination papers for any candidate for the seat.

While other independent or minor candidates did initially file papers, they all subsequently withdrew them.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of the previous incumbent, Irfan Shafi Khokhar.

Three weeks earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Punjab Assembly Irfan Shafi Khokhar had passed away in Lahore.

Irfan Shafi Khokhar was elected as an MPA from PP-167 Lahore. He suffered heart attack and couldn’t survive.

The late MPA hailed from the influential Khokhar family of Lahore’s Johar Town.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the PML-N legislator, offering prayers for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks and extending condolences to the bereaved family.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed grief over the passing of Irfan Shafi Khokhar and conveyed her sympathy and condolences to the grieving family.

Earlier, back in 2024 Elections, Irfan Shafi Khokhar had won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-167 Lahore XXIII by securing 23,248 votes.

According to the official result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ammar Bashir who bagged 21,169 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained at 42.56 per cent.