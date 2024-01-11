PML-N’s Marriyum reacts to Justice Izharul Ahsan’s resignation

LAHORE: Responding to the resignation of Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan Senior judge, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that his ‘wrongdoings’ cannot be reversed through resignation, ARY News reported.

Moments after Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s resignation, Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement said that the apex court judge would be brought to justice. She noted that Justice Mazahir Naqvi also stepped down as the top court judge.

“If Justice Mazahir Naqvi did not do anything wrong, why did he resign,” she asked and added that the people will not pardon him after the resignation.

Marriyum said that these resignations are testimonies that these people are ‘guilty’.

The PML-N leader said that both the judges are responsible for inflation and unemployment in the country. She said that Nawaz Sharif along with his family presented himself for accountability.

“Now the real accountability process will be started,” Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

Earlier, senior judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Ijazul Ahsan resigned from his post. Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s resignation came after the senior Supreme Court judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi resignation from his post earlier today.

Sources said that Justice Ijazul Ahsan has sent his resignation to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. He was the third most senior judge of Supreme Court and next in line to become the Chief Justice of Pakistan in October 2024, sources added.