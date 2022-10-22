PML-N’s Mohsin Ranjha names Imran Khan in ‘attempt to murder’ case

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has filed a case in the Secretariat Police station against Chairman PTI Imran Khan and others for an ‘attempt to murder him, ARY News reported.

According to details, PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has filed a case for an alleged attack on him outside the Election Commission of Pakistan Islamabad office on Friday. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has also been named in the case.

The FIR filed by Ranjha read, “I attended the hearing of the Toshakhana reference against the PTI Chief in the ECP as the petitioner. The ECP ruled against Imran Khan, after which the PTI leadership attacked him with intent to kill.”

The attackers assaulted his car’s windows and tried to get in, he added. The PML-N leader applied to file the case on Friday.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman challenged his disqualification in the Toshakhana (gift depository) reference in Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was involved in corrupt practices. ECP was ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

