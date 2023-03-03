Friday, March 3, 2023
PML-N’s plea for changing election symbols rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the plea of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for changing the election symbols, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N requested ECP to change four election symbols, however, the plea was rejected.

In the plea, the political party stated that the election symbols of bear, goat, deer and cow have similarities to the lion’s symbol which would cause troubles to the PML-N voters on polling day.

It was requested remove the said election symbols from the list.

The election commission rejected the objections as the symbols are different from the PML-N’s election symbol.

