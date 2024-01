PML-N’s Rana Mehmoodul Hassan joins PPP ahead of elections 2024

MULTAN: Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan and former provincial minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain on Saturday announced joining Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Former PML-N leaders announce their official joining while addressing a presser along with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Rana Mehmoodul Hassan will contest election on the party ticket of PPP from NA-150.

Yesterday, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Multan and met with the former PML-N leaders. During the meeting, Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain and others had announced their decision in the presence of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Yesterday, the Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian (PPP-P) has announced names of its ticket-holders for national and provincial assembly seats in central Punjab.

In Rawalpindi division, NA-49 (Attock) Khurram Shahzad, NA-52 (Gujjar Khan) former prime minister Raja Parvez Ashraf, NA-54 Syed Qamar Abbas, NA-55 Babar Sultan Jadoon, NA-56 Sameera Gul, NA-57 Mukhtar Abbas, NA-58 (Chakwal) Raja Muhammad Rizwan, NA-59 (Tala Gang) Qazi Altaf Hussain, NA-60 (Jhelum) Tasnim Nasir Gujjar, and NA-61 Syed Ameer Hamza Pirzada.

In Gujranwala division, NA-64 (Gujrat) Mubeen Arshad, NA-65 (Lalamusa) ex-federal minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, NA-66 (Wazirabad) Ijaz Samma, NA-67 (Hafizabad) Waseemul Hasan Naqvi, NA-70 Sialkot Syed Ishtiaq-ul-Hasan, NA-71 Khwaja Owais Mushtaq, NA-72 Malik Nadeem Awan, NA-73 Rana Mahmood Ashraf, NA-74 Ijaz Ahmad Cheema, NA-75 (Narowal) Tariq Javed Manzoor, NA-76 Sakhawat Masih, NA-77 (ex-Gujranwala division president) Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, NA-78 Haris Meeran, NA-79 Malik Shakeelur Rehman, NA-80 Dr Imran Rahmani, and NA-81 Muhammad Maalik Virk.

In Sargodha division, NA-82 ex-federal minister Nadeem Afzal Chan, NA-83 Rao Abdul Ghaffar, NA-84 ex-minister of state Tasneem Qureshi, NA-85 Tariq Mehmood Gujjar, NA-86 Sahibzada Naeemuddin Sialvi, NA-87 Muhammad Ali Sanwal Awan, NA-89, Nawab Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, and NA-90 Rana Azizur Rahman.

In Faisalabad division, NA-106 (Toba Tek Singh) Zulfiqar Ali, NA-107 Amjad Yaqoob, NA-94 (Chiniot) Inayat Ali Shah, NA-95 (Chak Jhumra) Usman Nawaz, NA-96 (Jaranwala) Rai Shah Jahan Kharl, NA-97 (Tandlianwala) Mohammad Khan Nadeem Baloch, NA-98 (Samundari) Rana Farooq Saeed Khan, NA-99 Neha Javed, NA-100 Sidra Saeed Bandisha, NA-101 Muhammad Afzal, NA-102 Rana Naeem Dastgir, from NA-103 Rana Mubasher Ali, and NA-104 Basharat Ali.

In Lahore division, NA-111 (Nankana) Muhammad Waqas, NA-112 Shah Jahan Bhatti, NA-114 (Sheikhupura) Sardar Ali, NA-115 Altaf Hussain Virk, NA-116 Rai Ijaz Ahmad, NA-117 Syed Asif Hashmi, NA-118 Shahid Abbas, NA-119 Iftikhar Shahid, NA-120 Munir Ahmed, NA-121 Iftikhar Shahid, NA-122 Chaudhry Atif Rafique, NA-123 Rana Ziaul Haque, NA-125 Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Mayo, NA-126 Amjad Ali Jatt, NA-127 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, NA-128 Adeel Ghulam Mohiuddin, NA-129 Aurangzeb Barki, NA-130 Iqbal Ahmed Khan, NA-131 (Kasur) Chaudhry Manzoor, NA-132 Shaheen Safdar, NA-133 Muhammad Irshad Khan, and NA-134 Syed Raza Abbas.

In Sahiwal division, NA-135 (Okara) Ghulam Mujtabi, NA-136 Chaudhry Sajjad Al Hasan, NA-139 (Pakpattan) Humayun Sarwar Bodla, NA-141 (Sahiwal) Muhammad Zaki Chaudhry, NA-142 Maher Ghulam Farid Kathia, and NA-143 Ali Javed.