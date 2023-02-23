PML-N’s Sabir Shah ‘opposes’ party policies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Sabir Shah on Thursday has openly ‘opposed’ the party’s policies, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Sabir Shah called the government’s narrative of “saving the country” ‘worthless.’

PML-N Senator Sabir Shah said that there is no weightage in the narrative of no politics, to save the country. PML-N came and bailed out Imran Khan’s mismanagement and bad governance.

Shah was also unhappy over the lack of consultation in the PML-N. “Current condition of our party is very bad which is a matter of concern,” Shah was quoted as saying during the interview.

The former chief minister said that the people who were considered worthy of consultation are responsible for the current problems. He blasted that “few people” for keeping PML-N leadership in dark.

PML-N leader said there must be someone who advised Shehbaz Sharif to take Imran Khan’s ‘filth’ on himself. Shah said the coalition parties are not being affected by the current situation of the country, but PML-N is suffering the loss.

He further said that the conspirators know that PML-N will rise again in the difficult times and added that only Maryam Nawaz can lead the party in the future.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Captain (retired) Safdar said he is not seeing Maryam Nawaz as prime minister in near future.

The PML-N leader said the ‘vote ko izzat do’ narrative of the party was buried on the day when PML-N decided to vote to ensure an extension to the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa. Safdar said he thinks whoever vote for Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension except for Pervaiz Rasheed, are ‘convicts.’

