PML-Q condemns registration of case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leaders, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi, have condemned the registration of the case against former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by the ‘fascist government’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pervaiz Elahi said in a statement that Sharifs have neither taken any lesson from the history nor stopped targeting their political rival. Moonis Elahi warned the Sharif brothers to refrain from any kind of revengeful moves.

He added that the ‘imported government’ is taking dangerous steps by using religion card in the country. He said that Imran Khan has no connection with the Masjid-e-Nabavi PBUH incident and the PTI chairman has also clarified his position.

Earlier, a case was registered in Faisalabad against more than 150 people including Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill.

The case has been registered against the suspects at the Madina Town Police Station in Faisalabad on the complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Naeem.

Those nominated in the case include former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, ex-special assistant to the prime minister for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, National Assembly former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Aneel Mussarat, a British-Pakistani businessman, and others.

Two separate groups, a 150-member group from Pakistan and another group from London, had been sent to Saudi Arabia, who harassed Pakistani pilgrims and stopped them from performing their religious rituals at Masjid-e-Nabawi, read the FIR.

After Faisalabad, a case was registered against the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and others in Attock over the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

A case has also been registered against Imran Khan and others at the New Airport police station in Attock for disrespecting the sanctity of the holy place.

Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Suri, Sheikh Rashid and others have been named in the case.

