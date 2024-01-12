PML-Q decides against seat adjustment with PML-N

Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has decided against seat adjustment with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the general elections 2024 over ‘dual standards’, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the PML-Q held with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in the chair.

Chaudhry Salik said PML-Q is ready for contest elections without seat adjustment as the PML-N has fielded candidates against different candidates of PML-Q.

We will not let our candidates fall prey to the ‘dual standards’, Chaudhry said.

Earlier it emerged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have ‘almost finalised’ their seat adjustment deal for February 8 elections in Sindh.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that GDA is ready to support PML-N candidates on 8 provincial assembly and eight National assembly seats in Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan will publish a revised list of candidates on Friday.

Candidates can also withdraw their nomination papers till today.

The electoral symbols will be allotted tomorrow while polling for general elections will be held on 8th of next month.