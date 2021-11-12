PML-Q meeting summoned to discuss reservations with PTI-led govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid- (PML-Q), an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has summoned the party’s central committee to discuss reservations in Punjab, ARY News reported.

The meeting has been summoned on the directives of the party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, while Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will head the meeting.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elhai and other party leaders will be in attendance. Kamil Ali Agha said that the party leadership is receiving complaints about the behaviour of the PTI-led government in Punjab and the meeting has been summoned to discuss the issue as per party’s manifesto.

He complaint, though we are the ally of the PTI, but we are only contacted by them at the time of need.

Read more: PTI allies expressed reservations on EVMs: Sheikh Rasheed

Earlier the sources had claimed that the lobbying with the government bloc to seek support for the bills, to be tabled by PTI, failed as Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League–Q (PML-Q) have shared their reservations.

We were not consulted over the EVM and its terms of reference, the parliamentarians had objected according to the sources.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!