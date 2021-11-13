PML-Q parliamentary party to discuss ties with Govt tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) has summoned its parliamentary party meeting on Sunday evening to discuss the government’s relations with its allies, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A session of PML-Q central executive committee chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi discussed the party’s reservations with regard to the Punjab government.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha and other party leaders.

The opinions of the party leaders in the session will be presented to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, sources said.

“We are allied with government in the centre as well as in the province for three years,” Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said. “We are backing them but they are not,” he said.

“The Punjab administration mistreating the party’s workers,” the Speaker said.

Senator Kamil Agha said that the party’s support in the Senate election is sufficient to revive their memory. “The rulers forget, how they got votes and won without requesting for vote,” he said.

The meeting decided to hold a session of the parliamentary party tomorrow and take a unanimous decision.

