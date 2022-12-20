PML-Q, PTI to meet for seat adjustment for future polls

LAHORE: A three-member delegation of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) will meet senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for discussion of upcoming electoral alliance and seats adjustments matter, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the sources, The first meeting of PTI and PML-Q will be held today regarding the matters of upcoming electoral alliance and seat adjustment in national and provincial assemblies, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Pervez Khattak will participate from PTI on the other hand Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and Chaudhry Hussain Elahi will participate from PML-Q.

The committee would hold its first meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi on Tuesday to decide on SOPs for negotiations.

The PML-Q has demanded seat adjustments in 15 to 20 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Following the interview of CM Pervaiz Elahi, the political temperature in the country is increasing and both the PTI and PDM-alliance are trying to get the support of PML-Q.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has termed the country’s Establishment ‘more sensible’ than politicians, saying that it wants the assemblies to complete their tenure.

