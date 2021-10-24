PML-Q starts political activities in Karachi, establishes party secretariat

KARACHI: The close ally of the federal government, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has formally started its political activities in Karachi and established its secretariat in the Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PML-Q has established its party secretariat in Karachi’s Nazimabad area and announced to actively take part in politics and local government (LG) elections.

While addressing a press conference, PML-Q Sindh President Tariq Hassan criticised the federal government and the Karachi administrator.

Tariq Hassan said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will formally inaugurate the PML-Q Secretariat. He said that the political party will soon organise rallies in the metropolis and take part in the forthcoming LG polls.

He said that inflation has made the lives of the nationals difficult after the significant hike in the prices of electricity, gas, fuel, medicines and essential commodities. Tariq Hassan said that PML-Q will stand alongside the nationals against inflation.

He criticised that Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has disappointed everyone as now there is no issue existing regarding the Sindh and the local government. He added that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has gotten many opportunities to deliver but it failed to show good performance.

Tariq Hassan said that PML-Q will constitute a committee to resolve Karachi issues that will be comprised of senior personalities from all political parties.

