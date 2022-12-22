Rift deepens as PML-Q terminates Kamil Ali Agha’s party membership

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has terminated Kamil Ali Agha’s basic party membership for accepting a resolution seeking the removal of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from party president’s slot, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, rifts within PML-Q deepens as party’s General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema terminated Kamil Ali Agha’s basic party membership for accepting a resolution seeking the removal of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from party president’s slot.

The termination letter stated that multiple show-cause notices were issued to Kamil Agha to seek an explanation for a meeting held at the PML-Q House on July 28, but he “turned a deaf ear” to the notices.

“Kamil Agha had harmed the reputation of the party by passing a resolution to oust Shujaat from the president’s slot, therefore his party membership is being terminated,” the letter stated.

The letter pointed out that the party had also declared the status he enjoyed as the PML-Q leader null and void, and a copy which has been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-Q’s Central Working Committee (CWC) met in July with Kamil Ali Agha in the chair.

Later, addressing the media, Agha said that they had “unanimously decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the party president’s position because his health condition has badly affected his decision power”.

The decision to remove Shujaat as party chief came after the latter decided to support PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz against Parvez Elahi in the election for Punjab chief minister’s office.

Elahi was declared loser despite obtaining 186 votes against Hamza’s 179 votes as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari rejected 10 votes of PML-Q on advice of Shujaat.

Consequently, the Supreme Court nullified Hamza’s election and declared Elahi the chief minister of Punjab. Elahi took oath of his office immediately after the court verdict.

