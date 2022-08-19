PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi rejects rumours of joining PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi has refuted rumours that he is joining Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and will be party’s candidate from Mandi Bahauddin in upcoming general elections, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Moonis Elahi, who is the son of Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi, tagged a fake PTI circular claiming that he will be the PTI candidate from NA-80 Mandi Bahauddin in upcoming general elections.

The PML-Q leader said that Imran Khan is his prime minister and working with Asad Umar was also amazing, however, the letter claiming his PTI candidature was fake.

My pm is only @ImranKhanPTI and working with @Asad_Umar sb is amazing. A lot of respect and love for @PTIofficial family , but this is fake. pic.twitter.com/Mqdt6NaKBM — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) August 19, 2022



Moonis Elahi is considered to have played a key role in keeping his father Parvez Elahi on the side of Imran Khan and had openly voiced support for Imran Khan as prime minister besides also playing role in ensuring success of PTI candidate during CM Punjab election.

Soon after the PML-N grabbed the central government, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a money-laundering probe against him, blaming him of making properties abroad by allegedly sending money through Hundi and Hawala.

Moonis Elahi later said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was punishing him for supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

He blamed PML-N’s Sanaullah for being a key character in filing cases against him. He added that the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz were also facing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases and Rs16 billion corruption cases were proved against PM Sharif and his sons.

He dared the interior minister to take action against PM Sharif and his sons.

