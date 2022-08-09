PML-Z Chief Aijaz-ul-Haq meets Imran Khan

Pakistan Muslim League Zia-ul-Haq (PML-Z) head Aijaz-ul-Haq met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan at his residence on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PML-Z leader briefed ARY News about his meeting with the PTI Chief. Both the leaders conversed about the current political situation and the recent arrest of PTI leader Shehbaz Gill from Islamabad.

The PML-Z Chief said that such state-backed terrorism should be avoided, if someone has said something offensive then things should be sorted via dialogue, he added.

He added that the government is not in its senses, such steps will pollute the political atmosphere of the country. Such incidents would continue until elections, he added.

He added that the establishment has an important role to play, it does not conflict with anyone. Things can be sorted if PTI and the establishment have a dialogue, he added.

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill Arrest

As per reports, Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.

Talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry alleged that he was taken into custody by the personnel in civil dress and he was tortured at Bani Gala Chowk.

