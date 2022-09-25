‘PMO’s leaked audio being auctioned at dark web’

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has expressed serious concerns over the audio leak of the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and claimed that the ‘115-hour leaked audio was being auctioned at the dark web’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to the media in Pind Dadan Khan city, Fawad Chaudhry said that even Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was not secured now as the audio leak was a serious matter. He claimed that the latest audio leak of PMO of a nuclear state was put on auction on the dark web at the price of $350,000.

He said that the audio leak confirmed that decisions are being made in London. He added that the PMO audio leak was also a failure of the security agencies.

Chaudhry criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President (VP), Maryam Nawaz, saying that the politician had publically opposed fuel hikes but in the leaked audio, she was asking to raise the fuel prices.

Commenting on the finance minister’s removal, the PTI leader said that PML-N is maligning Miftah Ismail just to bring back Ishaq Dar. He said that Ismail had served PML-N for a long time but disrespectful behaviour was seen against him.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that PTI will soon topple the ruling trio of PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F). He added that PTI will return to the National Assembly (NA) if the election’s date and cipher’s probe are announced.

Audio leak scandal

An alleged telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a PM House official has leaked on social media in which the latter could be heard talking with the prime minister regarding Maryam Nawaz’s alleged influence in government affairs.

It may be recalled that earlier during the PML-N regime, the alleged audio of Maryam Nawaz’s media team had come to light, which the PML-N leader admitted is her voice.

In the earlier audio leak, Maryam Nawaz was instructing to stop advertisements of several channels including ARY News.

