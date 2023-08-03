PM’s Digital Youth Hub Portal: All you need to know

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub Portal, aimed at integrating all the programmes and government steps taken for the development of youth.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister congratulated the youth on the launch of the facility and assured that the government was expanding youth program across the country.

The premier assured that the government will utilize all available resources and take every possible step to empower the youth.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the facilities like laptops and other funding initiatives were only meant for the high achievers of the public sector universities. He asked the youngsters to register themselves at the portal to avail the available facilities.

Overall Rs80 billion have been allocated by the incumbent government for youth development during the current fiscal year, the prime minister said.

PM Sharif thanked SAPM Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Lt General Senator Abdul Qayyum, vice-chancellors and members of the Youth Parliament for their efforts to uplift youth.

He assured the participants of continuing his efforts to empower youth to make Pakistan a great country.

According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawajaa, the portal will integrate all the steps and programmes launched across the country for youth development.