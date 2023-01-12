PM’s son-in-law gets extension in interim bail

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended interim bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf, ARY News reported.

Haroon Yousaf appeared before the NAB court for extension in interim bail and pleaded to be made part of the investigation as the NAB deliberately kept the facts ‘under the carpet’.

During, today’s hearing, the NAB sought time from the court for the submission of an answer. Later PM’s son-in-law’s interim bail was extended until January 23.

It is to be mentioned here that a case has been under hearing at the accountability court against the prime minister’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf Aziz.

The bench on Wednesday restrained the NAB from arrest of Haroon Yousaf Aziz.

Haroon Yousaf, PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman, and daughter Rabia Imran were declared absconders by the court for avoiding their appearance in the case proceedings.

Suleman recently ended his self-exile and returned to the country after securing an interim protective bail from the IHC.

