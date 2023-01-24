PMSA, customs seize drugs worth billions

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs in a joint operation seized drugs worth Rs 15 billion in an open sea, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesman of the Pakistan Navy, the action was carried out in an open sea, where the suspects were rounded up, who were trying to smuggle drugs abroad. The confiscated drugs weigh 1450 kilograms.

The recovered drugs are worth Rs 15 billion in the international market. The recovered drugs have been handed over to Pakistan Customs for legal action, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, Pakistan Navy during action in the Arabian Sea foiled bid to smuggle narcotics worth millions of dollars.

The PNS Dehshat conducted a successful anti-narcotics smuggling operation at sea and recovered 4,500 kg of drugs. The recovered drugs are said to be worth $6.7 million in the international market.

The spokesperson said that the smuggling bid was foiled due to strict monitoring in the open area, the PN spokesperson said.

