PMSA saves six drowning Indian fishermen

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday saved lives of six drowning Indian fishermen near Pakistan-Indian sea border, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PMSA ship was patrolling in the sea where the officials saw six Indian fishermen who were drowning near Pak-India sea boundaries.

The Indian fishermen were rescue by the PMSA staff and were handed over to the Indian Coast Guards on humanitarian basis after first aid.

The fishermen and Indian Coast Guards thanked PMSA officials for timely action.

Earlier this year, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen detained in the Malir Jail in Karachi.

According to details, Pakistan released 20 Indian national fishers and handed them over to India. There were four Muslims among the 20 fishers released. The fishermen were handed over to Indian officials at the Wagha border in Lahore.

