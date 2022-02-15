PMSA seizes big drug consignment in Arabian Sea raid

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Customs in a joint operation in open sea seized a consignment of drugs, ARY News reported.

PMSA in a raid over a foreign boat in Northern Arabian Sea seized 625 kilograms of narcotics, said an official of the PMSA.

“In the open sea raid seven smugglers were also arrested,” deputy director general maritime security Shahid Jalil has said.

“Arrested persons included five foreign nationals and two people having dual nationality,” PMSA official said. “The seized drugs value has been estimated at Rs6.25 billion in the international market,” the official said.

Seized drugs and arrested smugglers have been handed over to customs, PMSA official said.

Sindh Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Sunday seized drugs worth billions of rupees from a vacant plot in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

Sindh Anti-Narcotics Department conducted an operation in Sector 70-D of Surjani Town and recovered heroing worth US$1.4 billion.

Addressing a press conference, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said heroin was concealed in plastic bags. He said that one accused was also arrested from the crime scene.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, he told the media.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid at the Karachi seaport terminal recovered 360 kilograms of heroin.

An ANF spokesperson had said that on a tip-off the ANF conducted raid at the port and recovered 360 kilograms of heroin from the containers of cargo booked for the UK.

