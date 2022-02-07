PMT falls from electric pole in North Karachi

KARACHI: In an untoward incident, a PMT of KE suddenly fell from an electric pole in North Karachi Sector 16-B, luckily no loss was reported, ARY News reported.

As per details, the KE’s PMT fell from an electric pole due to a weak structure, the residents of North Karachi Sector 16-B claimed. Luckily no one was standing beneath the PMT when the incident took place.

Following the incident, the electricity of the industrial and residential areas has been suspended. The residents said despite complaints, the KE teams have not reached the spot for the repair work.

Meanwhile, the KE spokesperson said that the speeding truck smashed into an electric pole on which PMT was located. The staff is present in the area and the power supply will be restored soon after the completion of repair work.

On July 22, last year, at least 10 people were killed and the score got injured after the explosion of an electricity transformer in Hyderabad’s Latifabad Unit 8.

An electricity transformer exploded in the busy street of Hyderabad on Eid’s second day.

Later, the National Electrical Power and Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) imposed a fine of Rs26 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) over the transformer blast in Latifabad Unit-8, Hyderabad.

