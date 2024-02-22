Pneumonia claims five more lives of children in Punjab

LAHORE: Pneumonia claimed five more lives of children during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported quoting the health department on Tuesday.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 653 cases of pneumonia were reported during the last 24 hours in Punjab and 168 in Lahore.

However, no loss of life was reported during the last 24 hours in Lahore, the health authorities said.

Earlier, the pneumonia surge in Punjab killed five more children with 679 new cases registered during the past 24 hours.

According to Punjab Health Department, the provincial capital Lahore registered 156 new cases during the said period.

Read more: Pneumonia outbreak kills five children in Punjab



Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger.

The health authorities in Punjab are working to address the surge in the cases, emphasizing the need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include: