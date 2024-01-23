Twelve more children die of Pneumonia in Punjab

Twelve more children lost their lives due to pneumonia in Punjab during the last 24 hours due to an increase in cold weather, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting provincial health department.

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. The air sacs may fill with fluid or pus (purulent material), causing cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing.

As many as 491 cases of pneumonia in children have been reported during past 24 hours alone. This brings the total number of cases in Pakistan’s largest province to 10, 061

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 194 in Punjab.

The high number of cases has also led to extreme shortages of medicine in Lahore, where several children are being treated for various pneumonia, chest and other viral infections.

Symptoms of pneumonia

The signs and symptoms of pneumonia vary from mild to severe, depending on factors such as the type of germ causing the infection, and your age and overall health. Mild signs and symptoms often are similar to those of a cold or flu, but they last longer.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include: