Pneumonia claims six more lives of children in Punjab

Pneumonia claimed six more lives of children during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported quoting the health department on Tuesday.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 475 new cases of pneumonia were reported during the last 24 hours including 175 in Lahore, only.

The health authorities said six children lost their lives during the last 24 hours in Punjab, taking the overall number of deaths to 347.

Furthermore, Punjab has reported 25073 cases of pneumonia including 5334 in Lahore, according to the health authorities.

Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger.

The health authorities in Punjab are working to address the surge in the cases, emphasizing the need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include: