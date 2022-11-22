PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Tabuk on Tuesday arrived at a port in Qatar to provide assistance in maritime security to the Qatari government during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Upon arrival at the Qatari port, the ship was received by Pakistani diplomatic officials and senior officers of the host Navy.

The ship’s commanding officer discussed the maritime security of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 during meetings with top officials of the host navy.

A spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy in a statement said PNS Tabuk’s assistance in maritime security during the mega event of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is an expression of confidence in the professionalism of the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier in month November, last year, last year, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiqar also visited Aqaba port of Jordan.

According to the spokesman of the Pakistan Navy, PNS Zulfiqar was warmly welcomed by the hosts at the Aqaba port and the Commanding Officer met the host officials and had discussed issues of mutual interest.

The Jordanian authorities were also apprised of the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the plight of the Kashmiri people.

