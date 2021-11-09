PNS TUGHRIL: First type 054 A/P frigate commissioned at China

Pakistan Navy’s first Type 054A/P Frigate, PNS TUGHRIL has been commissioned at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moinul Haq graced the occasion as the chief guest.

PNS TUGHRIL is the first of 4 x Type 054 Frigates being constructed for the Pakistan Navy. the ship is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous surface-to-surface, surface-to-air and underwater firepower besides extensive surveillance potentials.

Commissioning Ceremony of @PakistanNavy first Type 054 A/P Frigate, PNS #TUGHRIL held at China. Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Mr Moin ul Haq @PakAmbChina graced occasion as Chief Guest.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/tCY1K3SDkN — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) November 8, 2021

The ship holds the capability to simultaneously execute the number of naval warfare missions in a highly intense multi-threat environment, according to a press release.

PNS TUGHRIL is equipped with state-of-the-art Combat Management and Electronic Warfare system along with modern self-defence capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest underlined that commissioning of PNS TUGHRIL ushers a new chapter in Pakistan-China friendship that has matured through the tests of times and remained steadfast in all domains.

He added that in the context of the overall security paradigm of the region, TUGHRIL Class Frigates will strengthen Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to respond to maritime challenges to ensure seaward defence, maintain peace, stability and balance of power in the Indian Ocean region.

The envoy also praised the concerted efforts made by CSSC, CSTC, CSDDC, HZ Shipyard and PLA (Navy) for the landmark achievement by timely delivery of the well-equipped and potent Frigate despite global pandemic.

The Vice Party Secretary and Director of the Board CSSC Du Gang also applauded the timely construction of PNS TUGHRIL while emphasising that commissioning of the ship is a major milestone and a testimony of Pak-China long-lived friendship; as both countries are bound by the affinity of trust, compassion and commonality.

While presenting the account of activities, the head of the Pakistan Navy Mission overseeing construction of 054A/P Frigate, Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh highlighted that ‘TUGHRIL’ being a multi-mission capable frigate will form the mainstay of the Pakistan Navy fleet while bolstering PNS maritime defence capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries from BOMETEC, OIMC, SASTIND, PLA (N) and CSSC besides the Chairman of CSTC & HZ Shipyard and Commander of PLA (N) Shanghai Naval Base along with prominent figures of the Pakistan community in China.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!