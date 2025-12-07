PNS Yamama seizes 1500 Kg of narcotics in Arabian Sea : ISPR

Pakistan Navy Ship YAMAMA, while deployed on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in the Arabian Sea, successfully conducted an anti-narcotics operation, leading to the seizure of 1,500 Kilograms of Hashish valued at approximately 3 million US Dollars, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan army media wing, the ISPR stated that this successful interdiction at sea underscores Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to combating illicit activities and ensuring security in the maritime domain.

Pakistan Navy routinely undertakes RMSP missions to safeguard national maritime interests through robust vigilance and effective presence at sea.

The Navy also continues to play a proactive role in collaborative and coordinated maritime security efforts with regional and international partners, contributing significantly to a safe and secure maritime environment.

Earlier in October this year, a Pakistani navy ship seized narcotics worth more than $972 million from sailboats in the Arabian Sea, according to a statement from the naval network overseeing the operation.

The Combined Maritime Force (CMF), a naval partnership that includes the United States, said the Pakistani naval vessel last week intercepted two different dhow sailing boats within 48 hours.

The crew seized several tons of crystal methamphetamine and a smaller amount of cocaine, the CMF statement said.

The intercepted vessels were “identified as having no nationality”, it said without indicating where they had originated.

It was “one of the most successful narcotics seizures for CMF,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of the CMF taskforce carrying out the operation.

The US Central Command in a post on X congratulated the CMF, which includes 47 countries’ navies and patrols more than 3 million square miles of sea including some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes to disrupt the smuggling of drugs and weapons.