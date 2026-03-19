PNSC oil tanker MT Karachi anchors at port with crude oil cargo

KARACHI: PNSC oil tanker MT Karachi has reached Karachi Port with crude oil cargo, sources said on Thursday.

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) oil tanker MT Karachi has been anchored at the outer anchorage of the port.

Currently MT Sargodha and MT Sonas discharging their crude oil cargo at the oil terminal of the KPT.

MT Karachi will anchor as the oil terminal’s berth will be vacated, KPT sources said.

AFP on Monday reported that a non-Iranian oil tanker transited the Strait of Hormuz with its automatic transponder system activated, despite major disruption to shipping in the crucial waterway from the Middle East war, citing monitor Marine Traffic.

“The Aframax tanker Karachi, carrying Abu Dhabi’s Das crude, has become the first non-Iranian cargo to transit the chokepoint while broadcasting its AIS signal, suggesting that select shipments may be receiving negotiated safe passage,” Marine Traffic said in a statement.