Pochettino says World Cup roster still 'open'

Mauricio Pochettino included out-of-favor midfielder Giovanni Reyna alongside Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie in his squad for the United States’ final pre-World Cup friendlies Tuesday, as he warned players that every place remains up for grabs in this summer’s roster.

Less than three months before the harsh spotlight of kicking off a World Cup as co-hosts descends, the US coach made 10 changes from the last international break, with Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest and Haji Wright among the notable injury absentees.

Pochettino’s 27-man squad for friendlies this month against Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta featured nine Major League Soccer-based players, and the remainder from other European leagues including Germany’s Bundesliga.

Among those was Reyna, the enigmatic playmaker who has 34 national caps but has only appeared twice this calendar year for his club Borussia Monchengladbach for a total of 26 minutes.

Pochettino said the selection was reward for Reyna’s “fantastic” form during the US team’s international fixtures in November, when the 23-year-old star scored in a 2-1 win over Paraguay and provided an assist in a 5-1 victory against Uruguay.

“Before the last decision, for the last roster for the World Cup, I think it’s good to see players that maybe are not playing too much,” said Pochettino.

US standout star Pulisic was also selected, despite the forward enduring an 11-game goal drought for AC Milan, who sit second in Italy’s Serie A.

“Christian is playing. Of course, he is not scoring. But for me, it’s not only to score goals. For me, I am happy with him in the way that he’s performing, the way that he’s committed with the team, and in the time that he’s playing,” said Pochettino.

The coach also had high praise for Juventus midfielder McKennie, joking that the Serie A team is “is Weston McKennie plus 10 players now.”

“That means he is an important player for Juventus” who “can play in every single place,” he said.

The two US friendlies against top-tier European opposition will be the final gathering of Pochettino’s men before the World Cup squad is named in May.

His team kick off their finals campaign on day two of the tournament against Paraguay in Los Angeles on 12 June, which will be the first game played in the US.

Pochettino said players who did not make Tuesday’s squad announcement will still “have possibility to be in the final roster,” while players “that today are in the roster cannot think they are going to be in the final roster.”

“Everyone is saying that maybe it’s the last opportunity. But it’s not closed… It’s still open. It’s not the final roster,” said Pochettino.

The US also have Australia in their group, as well as a to-be-determined European qualifier from among Turkey, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo.