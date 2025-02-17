Poet Dr Akash Ansari’s murder case takes new turn

HYDERABAD: The murder case of renowned Sindhi poet Dr Akash Ansari has taken a shocking turn on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to Hyderabad district police chief SSP Dr. Farrukh Ali Lanjar, Dr. Ansari’s foster son, Shah Latif, has confessed to orchestrating his father’s murder.

During a press conference, SSP Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar explained that Dr. Akash died in a fire that broke out in his room, and his son initially gave the impression that it was an accident.

However, during the investigation, police found Shah Latif’s behavior suspicious. After his arrest, Shah Latif confessed to the crime. Police have also arrested Dr Akash’s driver in the case, recovering the murder weapon.

The accused Shah Latif reportedly had a strained relationship with his father. On the day of the incident, Latif spent time with a friend before returning to his father’s house, where he killed Dr. Akash after brutally torturing him. He then set the house on fire and fled the crime scene.

Read More: Son confesses to orchestrating murder of PTI’s Dr. Shahid

Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) Dr. Abdul Hameed Mughal, in an interview with ARY News, stated that the victim’s body showed signs of torture, and cut marks suggested a sharp knife was used in the murder.

Sindh’s Minister of Education, Syed Sardar Shah, condemned the killing and confirmed that sharp-edged objects had been used on the neck and back of the victim. It appears that Dr. Akash was murdered before the fire was set.

This is not the first instance of a father being killed by his own son. Last year in Lahore, Dr. Shahid Siddique, the owner of a private hospital, was also killed by his own son.

Dr. Shahid Siddique was fatally shot on August 2 in Lahore, Punjab, an incident that sent shockwaves through the community.

According to police, Qayyum had been planning to kill his father due to a dispute over his marriage. Qayyum had wanted to marry a woman of his choice, but his father had refused.

In January, Qayyum had attacked his father but failed to kill him. He then hired a shooter to kill his father, and the deal was made for 50 lakh rupees, the second attack was carried out for 2 crore rupees.

On the day of the incident, Qayyum was seen riding his car behind his father’s vehicle.

The police have found footage of Qayyum’s car following his father’s vehicle. After the murder, Qayyum had been demanding justice for his father’s killing and even led his father’s funeral prayer.