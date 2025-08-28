Three children die, three hospitalised after consuming poisonous food

PINDI BHATTIAN: At least three children lost their lives after consuming poisonous food in the village of Kot Nikka near Pindi Bhattian, a city in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the tragic incident unfolded, where three children lost their lives after reportedly consuming a toxic substance, while three others from the same family remain in critical condition.

All the affected children belong to a single household. The incident triggered an immediate response from Rescue 1122, who rushed the children to a nearby hospital. Sadly, three of them succumbed to the effects, while the remaining three are under intensive medical care.

Police from the Saddar Police Station arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation to determine the nature of the substance and the circumstances leading to the tragedy. Earlier in a similar heart-wrenching incident, four minor girls and their mother died after consuming poisonous food in Tandlianwala, Punjab.

Read More: Four of family die after consuming poisonous tea

The police confirmed the casualties and said that the deceased were identified as three-year-old Farzana, four-year-old Aqsa, five-year-old Rukhsana, eight-year-old Muskan and their 34-year-old mother Muskan.

The incident took place in Tandlianwala located 40 kilometre from Faisalabad and 45 km from Okara on May 5.