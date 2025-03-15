Pokemon Horizons surprises fans with the arrival of Mega Voltage

A new chapter is coming to the Pokemon anime series! Pokemon Horizons has revealed that its next chapter will be called Mega Voltage, and the stars are about to experience something even Ash Ketchum never did: growing up!

A new visual shows Liko, Roy, and Dot as teenagers, alongside a new character named Ulto (spelling not yet confirmed), as well as both old and new Pokemon.

This marks the first timeskip in the anime’s 25-year history. More details on this exciting new direction for Pokemon Horizons will be revealed soon.

In the meantime, Pokemon Centres across Japan are celebrating the Mega Voltage chapter with a “Start Dash Campaign,” featuring novelty item giveaways and meet-and-greets with Captain Pikachu.

The latest Pokemon anime, Pokemon Horizons: The Series, features the franchise’s first new protagonists.

It began airing in Japan on April 14, 2023, with Saori Den directing at OLM. The series made its English debut in the UK in December 2023 on BBC iPlayer and in North America on Netflix on March 7, 2024, with the first 12 episodes.

The second season, titled Pokemon Horizons: The Search for Laqua, premiered on Netflix on February 7. Part 2 of the new season is set to premiere on April 25.

