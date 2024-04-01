Police announces traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali in Karachi

KARACHI: The traffic police have devised a plan for the main procession of Youm-e-Ali, according to which the once the procession departs from Nashar Park, traffic will be redirected towards Soldier Bazar, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the main procession of Youm-e-Ali in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park today at 1 o’clock in the afternoon which will end at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian through its designated routes, foolproof security arrangements have been made on this occasion.

The traffic police has released a plan related to the main procession of Youm-e-Ali, according to which the traffic will be diverted to Soldier Bazar as soon as the procession leaves Nashar Park.

Traffic will be diverted to Nishtar Road from Coast Guard and Uncle Saria Chowk while traffic coming from Nazimabad to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted to Nishtar Road from Lasbela Chowk.

According to the plan, traffic from Liaquatabad to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted to Martin Road and Jail Road from Tin Hatti, while traffic coming from Stadium Road to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted to New MA Jinnah Road.

As per the instructions from the traffic police, individuals arriving from Super Highway and Gulberg will be redirected towards Liaqatabad No. 10 and Nazimabad No. 2. Moreover, vehicles along the procession route will not be permitted to proceed beyond Gurmandar roundabout; instead, they will be rerouted to Bahadur Yar Jung Road.

On the other hand, Karachi has comprehensive security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali, more than 2500 additional police personnel along with Rangers personnel will assisting in the security.

There will be a security alert in Karachi on Youm-e-Ali, experts from law enforcement agencies will also be deployed on 20 buildings that come along the traditional routes of the Yom Ali procession.