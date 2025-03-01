Police arrest 88 drivers, challan 1856 vehicles in crackdown

KARACHI: Sindh’s Transport Department on Saturday said that 88 drivers have been arrested and 1856 vehicles issued challans over violation of traffic laws.

“The road checking committee scrutinized 4106 vehicles and 195 have been seized,” transport department stated.

“Overall Rs 3.132020 million fine imposed, while 192 cases of reckless driving were registered.”

Moreover, 54 vehicles were found to be running without route permit and another 49 were without fitness certificates. Meanwhile 26 persons were driving without driving license.

Eighty-eight vehicles were in extremely bad condition while fitness certificates of 64 vehicles, according to the transport department statement.

Transport minister Sharjeel Memon has said that ensuring road safety and enforcement of traffic laws is the foremost priority.

Meanwhile, dumper owners have started enforcement of the orders of DIG Traffic.

President Dumper-owners Association Liaquat Mehsud has said that front and back view cameras being installed in dumpers, while cameras also being fixed in cabins of the vehicles.

He warned that the Sindh government will be responsible if dumpers burnt without our mistake.