Police arrest drug dealer in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh police claimed to have arrested a drug dealer during a raid against drugs in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the drug dealer named Akram son of Akbar Khan was arrested during a raid in Karachi’s Malir area and more than 2 kg of drugs was also recovered from his custody.

Last week, Sindh police arrested an operative of an international drug gang from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area.

In a second successful grand operation against drug dealers, Sohrab Goth police managed to arrest an operative of the international drug gang.

The arrested accused was identified as Abdul Baqi son of Abdul Aziz. He used to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan through Quetta and supply them to Karachi.

The police officials recovered charas and heroin from the possession of the accused drug dealer.

