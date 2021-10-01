Police arrest five accused in Islamabad firing incidents

ISLAMABAD: Police claimed to have arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in two incidents of gun attacks in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

While making progress in the investigation of Islamabad firing incidents, police arrested three accused from Karachi and two in Islamabad.

According to the SSP Investigation, both firing incidents were occurred due to land disputes. The arrested men include Abrar, Shahraiz, Arbab and Khawar.

It is pertinent to mention here that three people had been killed while four others sustained wounds in two incidents of firing in Islamabad’s I-9.

The police officer further detailed that 10 suspects of three car lifters’ gangs were arrested during the last 20 days by the police department. The police teams also recovered 22 stolen vehicles and motorcycles worth Rs35.7 million.

The suspects were belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and different parts of Punjab.

