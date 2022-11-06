Police arrest four of a family in Imran Khan attack probe

SARGODHA: Wazirabad Police and other law enforcement agencies in a joint operation arrested four persons here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The pistol used in assassination attempt on Imran Khan, belongs to a resident of Chak 82-Junoobi,” police said.

“Four persons including a woman were arrested in the joint raid,” police said. The arrested persons included a man Khalid, his two sons and wife, according to police.

“The licence of the pistol found from the scene was in the name of arrested man Khalid,” police said.

PTI chief Imran Khan and other party leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

A party official was also killed in the Thursday’s attack in Wazirabad.

