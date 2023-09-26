Police arrest JI councilor’s murder accused with accomplice

KARACHI: Local police has arrested an accused allegedly involved in murder of a Jamaat-e-Islami councilor, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Accused Imtiaz Joni has been involved in murder of JI councilor Habibullah,” SSP West Police said.

Surjani Police conducted raid at a place and arrested an accomplice of the accused on his indication, SSP Mahzor Ali said.

Police official said that seven to eight accused were involved in the firing incident that claimed life of the councilor.

The firing incident happened after dispute over ‘kunda’ connections in electricity wires, SSP said.

Additional IG Karachi Police had suspended the area’s SHO over his failure to arrest the accused.

Police is questioning the arrested suspects of murder, he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami councillor was shot dead during a brawl over Kunda (illegal electricity connections) in Sector 4C of Karachi’s Surjani Town.

The deceased identified as Mohammad Habib was a ward councillor of JI.

In a statement, JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that Habib had gone for a meeting after he was informed of an illegal electricity connection. He was gunned down as soon as he left the meeting, he alleged.