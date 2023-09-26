28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Advertisement -

Police arrest JI councilor’s murder accused with accomplice

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: Local police has arrested an accused allegedly involved in murder of a Jamaat-e-Islami councilor, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Accused Imtiaz Joni has been involved in murder of JI councilor Habibullah,” SSP West Police said.

Surjani Police conducted raid at a place and arrested an accomplice of the accused on his indication, SSP Mahzor Ali said.

Police official said that seven to eight accused were involved in the firing incident that claimed life of the councilor.

The firing incident happened after dispute over ‘kunda’ connections in electricity wires, SSP said.

Additional IG Karachi Police had suspended the area’s SHO over his failure to arrest the accused.

Police is questioning the arrested suspects of murder, he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami councillor was shot dead during a brawl over Kunda (illegal electricity connections) in Sector 4C of Karachi’s Surjani Town.

The deceased identified as Mohammad Habib was a ward councillor of JI.

In a statement, JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that Habib had gone for a meeting after he was informed of an illegal electricity connection. He was gunned down as soon as he left the meeting, he alleged.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.