Police arrest man for harassing his stepdaughter in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have arrested the ex-husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Laila Parveen for allegedly harassing his stepdaughter in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The arrest was made by District South women police arrested Ali Hasnain Sargana during a raid in the Tauheed Commercial area of Defence Housing Authority.

Police said the suspect was shifted to the Women Police Station. Talking to newsmen, Laila Parveen, a local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, accused her ex-husband of harassing his stepdaughter and giving life threats while showing a weapon. Several cases of sexual harassment were already registered against him, she added.

Parveen said her former husband had contracted nine marriages so far. “My teenage daughter was scared. One of my relatives informed me about harassment,” the PTI leader said.

She further said she had married Sargana about five years ago, while his licence had been cancelled by the Lahore Bar Association in 2017.

