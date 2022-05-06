Police arrest man who hit Shahbaz Gill’s vehicle

LAHORE: Police on Friday arrested the man who hit Shahbaz Gill’s vehicle and termed the entire episode as an accident, claiming that he had not committed the act intentionally, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while sharing details of the vehicle that was involved in the accident said that it was owned by Tahir Nazir, who is a resident of Muridke, however, he had given his vehicle on rent to a man named Wajahat Ali.

“Wajahat Ali was traveling with his family when he met an accident,” the owner told police as authorities arrested the suspect and also took possession of the vehicle.

Wajahat Ali claimed that he stopped at the incident site briefly but later ran away out of fear after he saw Shahbaz Gill coming out of his vehicle.

Police after statements from the suspects concluded that evidence and probe point it to be an accident which occurred due to negligence of Wajahat Ali. They further clarified that it was not a premeditated attempt to hit Gill.

“We are handing over the suspect to Hafizabad police for further probe,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the police have also registered an FIR against the incident at Kaleke Mandi police station in Hafizabad on the request of Jabir Ali, a resident of Lahore.

