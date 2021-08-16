Police arrest slain model Nayab’s step brother for murder

LAHORE: Lahore-based model Nayab’s stepbrother, allegedly involved in her murder, has been arrested, citing Police ARY News reported on Monday.

Aslam, stepbrother of Nayab, murdered her because he didn’t like his sister’s modeling profession, DIG Police Shariq Jamal told media.

“The accused was also eyeing the model’s posh house,” police official claimed.

The accused killed the model after intoxicating her, the DIG said.

“The police has recovered the weapon, a head cover, bottle of sedative drug and the knife,” DIG Shariq Jamal said.

The police had earlier claimed that the stepbrother was behind the murder of model Nayab.

“He strangulated her and later tried to create an impression that she was sexually assaulted and then murdered by someone else,” according to police.

The police said that they were able to reach her brother after reviewing pieces of evidence collected from the crime scene.

Lahore-based model was found dead in her house in the DHA Phase V area of Lahore on July 11.

The victim was unmarried and living alone in her house.

Police have filed a case on the complaint of her stepbrother Mohammad Ali, who stated that he had found her body lying on the floor when he came to visit her.